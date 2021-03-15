Alia Bhatt turns 28, unveils the look of her character Sita from 'RRR' 

As Alia Bhatt turned 28 on Monday, the actress treated her fans with a special post on social media.



The actress unveiled the first look of her character Sita in SS Rajamouli's period drama 'RRR'.



The photo has Alia in a traditional avatar, dressed in a green saree. She looks elegant in the photo and strikingly different from all other characters she has played on the screen so far.

'RRR' marks Alia debut in Telugu films. The film also features Ajay Devgn, besides superstars Jr NTR, and Ram Charan who play the lead characters.



Several actors from overseas including Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson have also been roped in for the flick.



Helmed by `Baahubali,` director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the much-talked-about film `RRR,` will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.