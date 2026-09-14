/Exclusive | The Yellow Diary on 'In Case We Forget' India tour, unreleased music and why emotional connection remains at the heart of their shows

The Yellow Diary are taking a fresh approach to their live performances with their In Case We Forget India tour, adding several new songs, a new opening sequence and an unreleased track to the setlist. Speaking about the tour with WION, the band said their aim is not only to introduce new music but also to preserve the emotional experience that has always defined their shows. They also discussed building the TYD fam community to connect with listeners beyond concert venues, reflected on their journey of nearly a decade and teased their upcoming song.

The Yellow Diary on their In Case We Forget India tour, special moments and decade of being together

The band discussed how their new set, built around the In Case We Forget album, will feel entirely new even to fans who saw them perform just two months ago, complete with a new intro and an unreleased song.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On what's different this time, the band explained that since the tour is built around their newly released album, they've added eight to nine new songs to the set, meaning anyone who saw them even two months ago will now experience a completely different show. Beyond the new songs, they've also added a new intro and will be performing a song that hasn't been released yet. Rather than pointing to a major concert or career milestone, one member recalled an early moment when the band had just started making music together.

The band remembered sitting in a room with the other members and suddenly having an “aha” moment, believing that the people around him could potentially become “the best band in the country". For the band, that early realisation was more meaningful than waiting for a single breakthrough moment or a major stage to validate their journey.

For the band, success on this tour goes beyond the number of people attending their concerts. They said that every artist who creates new music hopes to reach listeners who genuinely need to hear it, people who may be looking for a way to express what they feel or simply want reassurance that they are not alone. For The Yellow Diary, being able to create that connection through their new music would be one of the biggest achievements of the tour.

The Yellow Diary reveals favourite songs, dream collaborations and what’s on their playlists

The band also offered a glimpse into music that is yet to be released. When asked about their new setlist, they revealed that their upcoming song Tu Jo Mila is currently a favourite among the members. The band explained that when they are creating a song, it has to become their favourite at that particular stage of the process before they can eventually share it with listeners.

The enthusiasm around the unreleased track appeared to be shared across the group, with multiple members agreeing that it is currently a song they are particularly excited about. Another song named Marz, which still gives them goosebumps.

The band also opened up about artists they would love to work with. Coldplay was among their biggest dream collaborations, while they also named AR Rahman and Michael Jackson. They additionally expressed excitement about the possibility of working with Stevie Wonder. Closer to home, the band mentioned artists including The Local Train and Arijit Singh, with whom they had previously discussed the possibility of collaborating. They have already worked with singers such as Shilpa Rao and Lisa and said there are several more Indian artists they would like to collaborate with in the future.

Melody or lyrics: How The Yellow Diary creates music

The band also revealed that there is no single answer when it comes to their songwriting process. When asked whether lyrics or melody generally come first, the members gave different answers, with one choosing melody and another saying lyrics.