/The Yellow Diary’s biggest India tour begins with back-to-back sold-out Bengaluru shows

The Yellow Diary opened their biggest-ever India tour in Bengaluru with two memorable shows on August 29 and 30, as the city turned out in large numbers to celebrate the band’s music and their journey so far. The opening leg of the “In Case We Forget India Tour” saw an overwhelming response from fans, with both shows selling out and audiences singing along to songs that have become an integral part of The Yellow Diary’s story.

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The Yellow Diary India tour

Among the evening’s memorable moments was a fan-led interaction during Roz Roz. A placard reading “Can I sing Roz Roz with you?” caught the band’s attention, leading to the fan joining them on stage to perform the song.

The Yellow Diary opens up

Speaking about the Bengaluru shows, The Yellow Diary said, “Bengaluru, you were incredible. There couldn’t have been a more beautiful way for us to begin this tour. The energy across both shows, hearing everyone sing every word back to us, and experiencing that connection with the city was truly special. To begin our biggest India tour with so much warmth from Bengaluru is something we’re deeply grateful for. It reminded us once again of why we love playing live and how special it is to share these songs with people who have grown with us through the years. We’re carrying this feeling with us as we head to the rest of the country, and we can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

The Bengaluru shows mark the beginning of a 15-city India tour that will take In Case We Forget to audiences across the country. Bringing together their latest music with fan favourites including ‘Roz Roz’, ‘Marz’, ‘Buniyaad’, ‘Kahe Kahe’ and ‘Rab Raakha’, the tour celebrates the evolving sound and enduring connection at the heart of The Yellow Diary.