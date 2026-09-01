/Darshan Raval announces India tour: Check dates, venue and ticket price

Indian pop titan Darshan Raval is plotting a massive return to the road. The singer-songwriter has announced a five-city tour ‘The Love Letters India Tour’, marking his first extensive live trek following a three-year hiatus.

Riding high on the success of his latest monsoon anthem ‘Barsaat Lagdi Ae,’ Raval will bring his high-production, fan-first show to major arenas across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi this November and December.



Produced and promoted by leading live events promoter Team Innovation in association with Warner Music India, the highly anticipated trek marks Raval’s official return to the touring circuit following a significant gap. While Raval historically commanded massive crowds on his landmark 2022–2023 multi-city national tours, most notably his 10-city Love A Fair India Tour and subsequent Sound Of Love concert series, this upcoming winter run represents his first full-scale road effort since early 2023, signalling a grand new chapter of massive production and artistic reinvention.



Far from a standard, passive concert sequence, the 2026 run is structurally designed as a hyper-immersive, ‘fan-first’ event series. The tour will integrate premium global production standards utilizing state-of-the-art spatial acoustics and dynamic, panoramic stage architecture to cultivate an intimate, close-proximity atmosphere even within large arena spaces. Strategically prioritized for his core listener community, the venues will feature interactive, on-ground community activations, dedicated fan hubs, and experiential storytelling zones designed to bridge the physical space between the artist and the audience.



Darshan Raval states, “Every tour feels like a reunion with the people who have built this journey with me. This run is particularly close to my heart because it follows a long period away from the stage. We are building a show focused on making every section of the arena feel like the front row and it is the exact homecoming my fans deserve after three long years.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source