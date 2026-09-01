/DJ Alesso on coming to India again: 'Always enjoyed the energy of the audiences'

Swedish DJ and music producer Alesso is coming to India for his first-ever solo tour in the country. The global electronic music icon will perform across two cities - Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.

Born as Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad, he is one of the most influential names in electronic music with a career spanning more than 10 years.

This India tour is special for him. Speaking exclusively to WION, Alesso said:

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“I’m really looking forward to being back in India. I've always enjoyed the energy of the audiences there so I’m excited to make new memories and share the feeling with them again. See you soon.”

Titled 'Smirnoff Experience ft. Alesso' is produced and promoted by Sunburn. The tour will kick off in Bengaluru on November 27 at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, followed by Delhi NCR on November 28 at HUDA Gymkhana Club, Gurugram.

The tickets are live on BookMyShow, starting from Rs 1,500.

This is not the first time Alesso is performing in the South Asian country. The Swedish hitmaker has made the country groove several times before with his power-packed festival sets, but what makes this tour special is that it marks his first-ever solo tour in India.