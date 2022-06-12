Exclusive: Sonali Bendre talks about her cancer battle, acting comeback & more!

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, known for films like 'Sarfarosh', 'Hum Sath Sath Hai', has made an acting comeback with Zee5's original series, 'The Broken News'. Bendre, who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018, took a break from the acting when she moved to New York City for the treatment, but the actress shared her tough journey with her fans and followers until she defeated it and made a shiny comeback.

Bendre has since then been very vocal about the ordeal of the disease and is an inspiration to many who suffer from cancer.

In a candid conversation with WION, Sonali Bendre reflected on how things have changed in the film industry and how she felt like a newcomer. Expressing excitement about her OTT debut, Sonali said, "I'm very nervous about it."

For Sonali, life's mantra after beating cancer has been "one step at a time." "Simple things are the best and ideal mantras in life because they are durable and you can continue with them," the actress adds.

"2018 has taught me that simple things are important."

Being diagnosed with cancer was "shocking," adds Bendre, "The fact that I was diagnosed with cancer and I was going through all of that, but now as I look back, all those years of acting in movies, I never thought I was loved so much."

The 47-year-old actress then spoke about how the cameras and the film industry have evolved from what they were back in the 90s. She said, "The techniques have changed so much, the cameras are different now."

"In our time, cameras were huge things, and you knew the cameras were on. They made sounds. We used to rehearse more for films that were expensive so that there was little wastage. Now, there are digital cameras. You can shoot as much as you can."

"Directors are shooting from every angle." "One scene is shot from some 5 to 6 angles, which never happened in our time," she added.

Speaking on the changing techniques, Sonali says the cameras have become smaller and there are different types of gadgets. Earlier, when the cameras moved, it used to be a crane or dolly. The process on the shooting sets was huge.''

"There are these little cameras suddenly sneaking up on you. It just puts you off a bit. So, I didn’t feel like an experienced person, I felt like a newcomer. "

With a broad smile on her face, beautiful Sonali explains how short her hair has become and they are easier to manage. "My hair has not been this long for a while, so I was feeling a bit strange. So you see, I was so used to this long hair and suddenly there was no hair. That was so strange for me. And look at me now. I am so used to short hair, that I am finding the long hair irritating, she said.

"So, you see how we adapt, that’s human being for you."

