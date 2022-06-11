Exclusive: Manushi Chhillar opens up about her life in spotlight: Miss World to Akshay Kumar’s leading lady

Manushi Chillar, a young woman from India’s northern city, Haryana, made history by representing the country at the Femina Miss India pageant in 2017. She wowed everyone with her beauty, brilliance, and wit, as well as her answer about motherhood, which earned her the title.

She brought the coveted beauty pageant crown back to India 17 years after Priyanka Chopra's win in 2000, which was long overdue. Soon, Manushi became a youth icon and a household name across the country, turning into an inspiration for girls in the country. She was greeted with immense love and landed several endorsements. Apart from this, the young star has also been a part of several social work projects as well.

Chillar recently made her debut in the film industry with Yash Raj Films' period drama 'Samrat Prithviraj’ opposite Akshay Kumar, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Based on an epic poem composed in the Braj Bhasha language, the story revolves around the life journey of mighty Rajput King Prithviraj Chauhan. In the movie, Chillar plays the role of Sanyogita, Princess of Kannauj, who is Prithviraj's wife.

The star is back in the limelight for her outstanding performance in ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. She joined WION for an exclusive interview where she opens up about her debut, her working experience with Akshay Kumar and what she has learned from the superstar while shooting.

Chhillar landed several film opportunities soon after the pageant. However, the star took some time to figure out if she would want to pursue a career in acting or not. "I was studying in a medical school and wanted to become a doctor. And I was very much set on continuing with my studies, and I think the timing was great, of course, when I came to know that an opportunity like this has entered my life," The 25-year-old star shares.

Chhillar's life completely changed after winning Miss World, and when an opportunity like 'Samrat Prithviraj' arrived, the actress thought of shifting her path to acting.

On being asked why she said yes to the film, the actress explains how the story fascinated her. "The story is based on Prithviraj Chauhan, which we all read about. We know these characters. The story I read as a kid. How Prithviraj and Princess Sanyogita eloped from her swayamvar. That caused a little bit of excitement in me."

Talking about her journey from preparing for medicine to a beauty pageant and now pursuing acting, Chhillar says she comes from an environment where everyone thrives on getting a degree and then finding a job. "Things changed after Miss India. I never knew I could make a career in the entertainment industry."

The journey has been different for Chhillar. "Going to a pageant for the very first time, facing the camera, the media, being dolled up, speaking your mind in front of millions of people, that's another experience again," she adds.



Speaking of the reactions from family and friends, the former Miss World said, "They all are very very excited. All of them have been waiting for a very long time. Because of the pandemic, the film kept getting pushed."

"For all the people close to me, this is a very new experience," she said.

Working with Akshay Kumar was a learning experience, said Chhillar. "His professionalism, someone as senior as him, who is so specific about time, giving that much of an effort to a film, that really pushes you and encourages you as a newcomer."

