Everything we know about Bridgerton season 4: Synopsis, relese date and more!

Dear, gentle reader! The first look from Bridgerton season 4 is out, giving millions of fans a sneak peek into what the audience can expect from the upcoming season 4.

According to Julia Quinn's books, fans already know that the upcoming season of this Regency-era series will centre on Bridgerton's second son, Benedict. To the delight of fans, the creators have also released a few images from the forthcoming instalment.

First photos from Bridgerton season 4 On the special day of Valentine's, Netflix released a bunch of photos revealing the regular cast set to reprise their roles along with new members and a hint at what the audience can expect from season 4. Also read: Captain America: Brave New World targets $90 Million opening amidst mixed reviews

One of the pictures shows the leading man Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) with his lady Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) at a masquerade ball. Both of their faces are hidden, however, their eyes are doing all the talking.

Another dreamy picture shows Benedict kissing Sophie's hand. The next features Nicola Coughlan and Luke Thompson as Penelope Featherington and Benedict Bridgerton with their son and other family members.

Another picture is of Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, hinting at their possible romance.

Check the photos here:

Indeed, Dear Readers, the season's most anticipated event is sure to be a spectacle... pic.twitter.com/X0fvnMHRJc — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 14, 2025

What Bridgerton season 4 is all about?

As per the official synopsis, the new season of this Shonda Rhimes-produced romance saga will “focus on bohemian second son Benedict (Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver (Ha’s Sophie) at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Talking about the new season during Friday's event for the show, Thompson said, “The scripts that [showrunner] Jess [Brownell] and her team have come up with are dynamite. They’re really, really, really exciting,” he says.

“The storyline is a bit of a twist on ‘Cinderella.’ You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton … It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable.”

At the same show, Jess Brownell said that Season 4 is the “most faithful” adaptation of one of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books among all previous seasons.

The new season will consist of eight episodes.

The new characters

The stars who will be joining the new season are Katie Leung as Lady Araminta, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li and Isabella Wei as Posy Li.

Bridgerton Season 4 cast

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley

Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling

Victor Alli as John Stirling

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury



Season 4 is currently in production in London. No premiere date has been announced so far.