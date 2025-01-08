Jacob Elordi is in talks for an exciting new role with ace filmmaker Ridley Scott. The Euphoria star has replaced Paul Mescal according to reports in Ridley's next post-apocalyptic thriller titled The Dog Stars for 20th Century. Paul reportedly had some scheduling issues because he had committed to another project.

Advertisment

Paul Mescal and Ridley Scott worked together in the recently released Gladiator sequel which has been receiving rave reviews. Paul however had to drop out of the new film because he is busy filming Sam Mendes’ Beatles anthology. Hence, the entry of Jacob Elordi.

The Dog Stars Plot

The Dog Stars is about a catastrophic flu that wipes out nearly all of humanity. It is based on a 2012 novel by Peter Heller. The Dog Stars’ screenplay was written by Mark L. Smith and is expected to be Ridley Scott’s next film after a Bee Gees biopic for Paramount.

Advertisment

If Jacob is indeed roped in for the role, he will play a pilot named Hig who befriends a cranky gunman as they try to outlast a roaming band of scavengers called Reapers.

Also read: Watch: Actor Ajith Kumar's Porsche race car crashes at a speed of 180 Kmph at Dubai circuit

Jacob Elordi's other films are in the pipeline

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Jacob too has a busy slate. He is busy with the final season of HBO’s Euphoria and Warner Bros.’ Wuthering Heights opposite Margot Robbie which is set to go into production in the first quarter of 2025.

Ridley Scott is hoping for a spring 2025 start date for his thriller so we are not sure if Jacob will go ahead with this opportunity.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez to drop 'Affleck' surname post divorce from Ben Affleck

Jacob meanwhile broke into the scene with his breakout role in the Netflix movie The Kissing Booth. He then starred in and as Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and plays the monster in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Frankenstein.