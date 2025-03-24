Emraan Hashmi is celebrating his 46th birthday today (March 24). Marking special occasion, Hashmi has given his fans a birthday gift by announcing the sequel of his much-loved movie Awarapan.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Awarapan was theatrically released in India on 29 June 2007.

Awarapan 2 release date

As a special surprise for his fans, Hashmi announced the sequel to his film with a teaser. He shared a short clip that features a compilation of stills from the first movie and revealed the release date: April 3rd, 2026.

Set against the backdrop of Hashmi's voiceover and a song from the 2007 film "Tera Mera Rishta," the teaser is sure to evoke feelings of nostalgia among fans.

Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh… #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026. #Awarapan2."

The teaser concludes with lines reading, "Awarapan 2, The journey continues." Hinting that the movie will pick from the point where the first film ended.

Netizens reactions

Soon after the news was shared, thrilled fans started reacting to the news.

One user wrote, ''Bollywood is back!''

Another user wrote,''Thanks Emmi for bringing back this masterpiece to life in a sequel !!! Eagerly waiting for its release !!❤️.''

More about Awarapan

The 2007 movie, which is an uncredited remake of the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life, was theatrically released in India on 29 June 2007. Starring Hashmi as Shivam, a heartbroken gangster, who is ordered to look after his boss Bharat Malik's mistress, Reema. Apart from Hashmi, the movie stars Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana.

Considered one of Hashmi's best works, Awarapan was initially a commercial failure. However, the movie and its songs went on to earn widespread recognition over the years, becoming a cult-film.

Awarapan is streaming on Amazon Prime.