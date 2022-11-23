Eminem and Spider-Man engage in rap battle in Marvel variant cover. See photo

Ace rapper Eminem is going to feature on the variant cover of an upcoming limited edition issue of 'The Amazing Spider-Man' comic-book. While Slim Shady will not be in the actual comic storyline, his presence on the cover alone has left a wave of excitement among his fans. Marshall Mathers himself shared the cover on his social media handles. He wrote, "Like Spider-Man crawlin' upside of a wall" 🕷️ HONORED to be on the official variant of The Amazing Spider-Man (2022)... drops tomorrow on http://shop.eminem.com @Marvel."

You can see the variant cover above.

Miles Morales, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Ghost-Spider, also appear in the storyline apart from Peter Parker.

The copies carrying the variant covers number just 5000 right now. An additional 1,000 copies will be available for purchase from November 29.

Eminem expressed his happiness at the cover. “I’ve always been a huge Spider-Man fan since I was a kid. He’s definitely in my top 5… So being on a cover battling Spider-Man is such a thrill and an honor.”

The cover was created by artistes Salvador Larroca and Edgar Delgado.

Fans expressed their excitement. One wrote, "this basically sums up my childhood, Eminem and Spiderman."