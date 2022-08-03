Eminem accused of 'cultural appropriation' after hilarious old song resurfaces. Watch

In India and around the world, there appears to be a culture of taking offense from the most ludicrous things. Those things may include a tweet, a movie, a show or even a song. Sometimes even old stuff is judged by new standards and shown to be offensive to some community or other. In a new development, popular rapper Marshall Bruce Mathers III, better known as Eminem, is being slammed on social media sites for his 2004 song titled 'My Band' that he produced in association with hip-hop group D12.

The song's music video has Eminem clad in a matador outfit with a fake moustache and elaborate headdress. The lyrics are typical of a rap song of that era. They go, "I'm the lead singer of my band / I get all the girls to take off their underpants / I'm the lead singer of my band / My salsa makes all the pretty girls want to dance."

Why are the people suddenly offended by an old song? The rapper Tyga recently landed himself in controversy and his on, new mind you, was called 'Ay Caramba'. The song had Tyga clad in huge red moustache and a weird outfit that apparently Mexicans, or others on behalf of Mexicans found offensive.

In an appearance at the L.A. Leakers and American Cholo podcast, Tyga apologised to Mexicans fans. He said, "I want to apologise to the Mexican community and my fans that are Mexican. I have a lot of Latin fans that are Puerto Rican or Dominican that probably weren’t offended by this video. But, my Mexican fans in L.A., there definitely was some that were offended.”

Tyga's song, the controversy and apology prompted many to share throwbacks to the 'salsa' song by Eminem, and thus the rapper is in trouble -- at social media, anyway.

One fumed, "How come there’s no outrage in the Latino community for Eminem doing this huh?"

One other said, "Invent a time machine and travel back and/or forth to whichever era and this s**t will STILL not be funny."