Elvish Yadav brutally beats YouTuber Maxtern: Watch viral video

In a shocking turn of events, a video has emerged on social media showing Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav allegedly assaulting YouTuber Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern. The video, which has since gone viral, depicts Elvish accompanied by his aides as he approaches Thakur and proceeds to physically attack him.

The incident comes just a day after Maxtern took to social media to accuse Elvish Yadav of threatening to kill him. Maxtern, in a statement on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, claimed that Elvish had threatened him with a gun and had arrived with a group of people to confront him.

"Bhaisaab, jaan se maarne ki dhamki de gaye hain. Main toh akela tha. Elvish bhai saath mein bahut saare bande laaye the. Toh iske main full video subah daaltu hu acche se. Sab dekhna kya hua. Hamare pass bhi recording hai. Main toh theek hu bas yahan (lip) par chot aaye hai. Yeh bhi 8 logo se ladne ke baad aaye hai. (Translation - He threatened to kill me. I was alone, and Elvish had brought many people with him. So, I will upload the full video in the morning. Everyone will see what happened. We also have a recording. I am fine, just a cut on my lip that too after fighting with 8 people," Maxtern said in his statement on X.

Here's the viral clip of the altercation!

Furthermore, Thakur has filed an FIR against Yadav, alleging that the assault was severe and that Yadav attempted to break his spine, aiming to disable him physically.

The altercation between Elvish Yadav and Maxtern reportedly began after Maxtern commented on a meeting between Elvish and YouTuber and Bigg Boss contestant Munawar Faruqui.