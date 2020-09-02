Elvis Presley's estate vandalised with ‘Black Lives Matter’ graffiti

Elvis Presley’s estate was vandalised with Black Lives Matter graffiti last night.

Words like BLM and Defund the Police were sprayed overnight. The words alongwith other slogans were spray-painted in black and orange on the stone wall surrounding the the late star’s mansion. This is the same wall where fans come and write and their tributes for the pop icon.

A signature Memphis landmark, it is major tourist draw.

Michael Jackson slams The Beatles, Elvis Presley in old letters from 1987, calls out racism in music industry

The graffiti covered up many of the hundreds of tributes to the music icon handwritten by fans on the wall over the years.

Another Memphis landmark, historic concert venue the Levitt Shell, was defaced with similar graffiti, including Eat the Rich and Defund MPD [Memphis Police Department]. The open-air amphitheater in Overton Park was where Elvia Presley gave his first paid concert on July 30, 1954.