Michael Jackson slams The Beatles, Elvis Presley in old letters from 1987, calls out racism in music industry

In a scathing letter written by Michael Jackson, the king of pop had slammed musical icons like The Beatles and Elvis Presley along with MTV calling out the racial inequality in the music industry.



The letters, written in 1987, have been made public for the first time by British newspaper The Sun which shows the anger of the late pop star over prevalent racism and how he used it to fuel his stardom.



"Throughout history, white men have always branded the pages of history with Great White Hopes putting whites over Blacks like nobles like Elvis being the King of Rock and Roll, Springsteen being The Boss and The Beatles being the best,' Jackson wrote in the letter.



He said that The Beatles 'were good' but 'they weren't better singers or dancers than the Blacks.'



The musician also added that the whites controlled the media and that they could "make the public believe whatever they desire."



'I will change this NOW with the power of my songs and dance and looks and total reclusiveness and mystery world. I will rule as the King,' he wrote and added that Elvis was not the 'king' and he would 'show Springsteen who's boss' adding he was 'very angry' and had to prove himself and 'change things.'



In his letter, he also wrote that he wanted to be the King so that 'white children can have Black heroes so they don't grow up prejudice.'



'My goal is to become so ‘Big’, so powerful. To become such a hero, to end prejudice. To make these little white kids love me by selling over 200,000,000 albums,' the singer continued.



He also called out MTV and said how he 'hated inequality in record business' and that 'blacks weren't able to be on MTV.' He also pointed out that how Black artists couldn't 'cross over' to be on covers of popular publications.



The singer added that all these reasons pushed him to work harder. "All of this put a fire in me. To get the recognition so 'whites and Blacks of all races love me to be on the cover of Time, Life, Newsweek," he wrote.



The late pop star concluded the letter by writing, "But I did it over anger. To get even. To prove myself. I love white people, Black people, all races. I want what's fair. Now is the time for my kingship forever. I want all races to love as one."