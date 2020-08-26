Elton John's ex-wife attempted suicide during honeymoon after he told her 'marriage wasn't working'

In a shocking revelation, it has now come out that Elton John’s ex-wife Renate Blauel tried to take her own life during their honeymoon in 1984.

According to legal papers filed at a London court, Renate Blauel took an overdose of Valium after Elton John told her “the marriage was not working and that he wanted her to leave”. This was only three days into their honeymoon stay in St Tropez. Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel seeks injunction against the singer

These claims have emerged as part of Renate’s £3m damages claim against Elton John -- over allegations he broke the terms of their divorce deal.

Renate was married to Elton John for four years and has kept a low profile since the end of the marriage in 1988. She, however, filed legal papers earlier this year after taking exception to the depiction of their relationship in Sir Elton's 2019 autobiography Me, as well as in the hit movie ‘Rocketman’.

The disclosures triggered mental health problems, according to the claims.

In response, Elton John has acknowledged the existence of the divorce agreement, which both parties signed, but denied any breaches or causing "psychological harm".