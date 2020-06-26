Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel seeks injunction against the singer

Pop legend Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel has filed a legal case and is now seeking an injunction against him.

Blauel, a sound engineer, met John while he was recording his comeback album 'Too Low for Zero' in 1983. The couple got married in 1984, while on tour in Australia. The relationship ended in divorce in 1988. Since then Blauel has always maintained a low profile and steered away from media attention while John came out a few years later, married his future husband, David Furnish, and had children.



Blauel has reportedly launched legal proceedings last week.



While she has maintained a low profile since her divorce, there's always been interest around her and John's relationship especially after John's biopic 'The Rocketman' released in 2019 where Blauel was played by actress Celinde Schoenmaker.



John is named as the defendant in the legal filings.



The reason for the injunction application is unclear, but it is often taken in relation to privacy matters or to prevent publication of the material.



In his autobiography, published last year, John describes his divorce from Blauel as painful.



“I’d broken the heart of someone I loved and who loved me unconditionally, someone I couldn’t fault in any way,” he wrote. “Despite all the pain, there was no acrimony involved at all. For years afterward, whenever something happened to me, the press would turn up on her doorstep, looking for her to dish the dirt, and she never, ever has: she told them to leave her alone.”



In the book, John had revealed that the two had limited contact post their divorce. "I saw her once after we divorced ... When I had children, I invited her to Woodside because I wanted her to meet them; I wanted to see her, I wanted her to be part of our lives, and us part of hers, in some way,” he wrote. “But she didn’t want to, and I didn’t push the issue. I have to respect how she feels.”