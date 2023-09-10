Elon Musk becomes a dad for the 10th time, welcomes his third with Grimes

Elon Musk and his ex-partner Grimes are now parents to three children. The billionaire entrepreneur and Canadian singer have secretly welcomed their third child together, the new biography of Musk reveals.

The New York Times review of the book on Elon Musk revealed that Musk and Grimes have welcomed a third child, a boy. Later, Elon, the head of Tesla, confirmed the unique name of his son, i.e., Tau Techno Mechanicus.

Commenting on a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk wrote,'' Tau Techno Mechanicus. Circumference/Diameter.''



More details about his third baby, like the date of birth and where he was born, have not been revealed.

Musk, 52, and Grimes, 35, are already parents to two children: a son, X Æ A-12 (3), and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl (1). The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate in December 2021. Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, dated for about three years before parting ways in March 2022.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes explained that they plan to have more children: "We've always wanted at least three or four."

The news of the third baby comes a few days after Grimes randomly wrote on social media asking Musk to let her see her son. Commenting on a post on X, the singer wrote, ''Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son, or plz respond to my lawyer, I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.'' She deleted the post later.

Including his three children with Grimes, Elon is now the father of 10 children. The billionaire entrepreneur, who has been divorced three times, welcomed his first child with his first wife, author Justine Wilson. Unfortunately, their child died at the age of 10 weeks. The ex-coupe later welcomed twins in 2004 and triplets in 2006. Musk fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive of the billionaire’s Neuralink

Written by journalist Walter Isaacson, Musk's biography is set to be released on September 12.

