Kylie Jenner spotted with Timothee Chalamet at intimate Haider Ackermann NYFW dinner

WION Web Team
New York, USEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Sep 10, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spotted at an intimate NYFW dinner hosted by fashion luminaries Haider Ackermann and Charles Rosier of Augustinus Bader on Friday.

Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet and reality TV sensation Kylie Jenner set tongues wagging as they brought their blossoming romance to New York Fashion Week. The pair, aged 27 and 26 respectively, were spotted at an exclusive NYFW dinner hosted by fashion luminaries Haider Ackermann and Charles Rosier of Augustinus Bader on Friday (September 8).

Designer Gaia Repossi gave fans a sneak peek into the star-studded soirée by sharing Instagram footage in which Chalamet and The Kardashian star were seated side by side. The couple opted for coordinated black ensembles for the evening's festivities.

In the video captured by Repossi, Chalamet and Jenner were seen in close proximity to Ackermann, the celebrated fashion designer who was celebrating his collaboration with Augustinus Bader.

Jenner, in her typical style, sported an oversized blazer paired with knee-high boots and eye-catching bright blue gloves. Chalamet, on the other hand, went for a more casual look, donning a Celine t-shirt and a matching baseball cap from the brand.

The soirée, hosted by Ackermann and Rosier, was in honour of their limited-edition moisturisers. The guest list included Oscar Isaac, Jared Leto, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Derek Blasberg among other high-profile attendees gracing the occasion. Chef Yann Nury treated the guests to a delectable catered meal.

Chalamet and Jenner's romance first made headlines in April, but they recently made their first public appearance as a couple. The duo turned heads as they attended Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles on Monday (September 4).

