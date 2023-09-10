Christian Siriano marks 15 years in fashion industry with spectacular runway show featuring Sia

Fashion designer Christian Siriano celebrated a remarkable milestone on Friday, marking 15 years in the industry with a dazzling runway show during New York Fashion Week. The event, held at the luxurious New York landmark hotel, The Pierre, was a star-studded affair that featured a memorable performance by the iconic singer Sia.

Backstage before the show, Siriano expressed his pride in the journey he and his team had undertaken over the past decade and a half. "I feel really proud of everything we’ve done," he told The Associated Press. "All the amazing people we’ve dressed and helped feel confident about themselves."

Known for his penchant for drama and flair, Siriano did not disappoint with his anniversary collection. The runway was graced by longtime muse Coco Rocha, who wore a stunning frothy pink ballet gown adorned with multicoloured paillettes. Her hair swung freely as Sia, hidden behind a massive white wig topped with a pink bow, serenaded the audience with her powerful vocals.

A Christian Siriano show is never complete without a star-studded front row, and this event was no exception. Janet Jackson, Quinta Brunson, Kesha, Rosie Perez, Laura Linney, and Avril Lavigne were among the notable guests who came to celebrate this momentous occasion.

For this special anniversary collection, Siriano drew inspiration from his early years, particularly his sister, who was a ballet dancer. The influence of ballet was evident in leotard and tutu-inspired elements, as well as a touch of strong black, to contrast with a range of dazzling sparklers. The collection featured gold-and-copper ombre ballgowns and suits, as well as oversized champagne-coloured sleeves and necklines on sleek and mini-party dresses.

"It’s a very ballet, ballerina-inspired collection, kind of like where I grew up," Siriano explained. "Me and my sister backstage in costumes, hair and makeup, seeing all the black warm-ups and then into this sugar plum fairy dream world. That’s what I wanted to show, the restrictive dark side of ballet into the really magical fantasy world, which is kind of what I fell in love with in clothes, actually."

In keeping with his commitment to inclusivity, Siriano made sure to cater to a diverse range of customers, including plus-size individuals. Plus-size models, a staple in his shows for years, graced the runway once again. This time, Siriano also included male models, breaking gender barriers with a male model walking in a short, strapless gold corset jumpsuit and another in a black tutu skirt paired with a midriff tuxedo jacket.

"I still love the fantasy," Siriano stated, "which I think is why I love doing a show. Maybe I wouldn’t do a show if it wasn’t exciting and fantasy for me. It’s a lot of money to just put some jeans and a T-shirt down the runway."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE