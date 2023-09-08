Supermodel Naomi Campbell reveals two-year-old already has mom's attitude

Looks like supermodel Naomi Campbell’s daughter is taking after her. The model revealed recently that her two-year-old daughter is as confident and sassy as her. She spoke about her journey as a mother and her antics after she recently announced that she welcomed a second child at 53. She spoke at length about raising two kids.

Naomi's daughter is sassy like her

She revealed she once had to discipline her daughter for demanding “privacy” at parties. She added that she is “having a lot of fun” raising the two children. Speaking about motherhood, Naomi said, "I love it. It's a lot of fun. Every day is a surprise. You don't know what's going to happen, what my daughter is going to say."

The supermodel added, "She goes to a party and she says, like, 'Mom, privacy!' and I'm like, 'huh?' And I said, “not to your mama. You can do that to everybody else, but to me! I don't know where she got it from!"

Naomi Campbell welcomed second child in June

In June, Naomi Campbell became a mother for the second time as she announced on Instagram. The post was captioned, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.”

