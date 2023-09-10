TIFF: Lil Nas X says his documentary marks end of an era, start of new one

American rapper Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, is on a mission to reveal the person behind the stage persona to his fans through his upcoming documentary film. The artist, who made history as the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association award for his chart-topping hit "Old Town Road," discussed his documentary at the 43rd Toronto Film Festival on Saturday night.

Directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and Zac Manuel, the biographical documentary titled Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero offers an intimate look into the artist's life on tour and explores his relationship with his dedicated fan base. The film also delves into Nas X's journey of embracing his identity as a black queer artist.

Speaking on the red carpet, Lil Nas X expressed his desire for fans to see the genuine, unfiltered version of himself. "I want my fans to see the real me – I am someone who is always joking and making fun 24/7, so through this film, they can take what they want to," he explained. He also emphasised that the documentary marks the end of one chapter in his life and the beginning of a new one, hinting at personal growth and transformation.

"This film is so immediate in the sense (of capturing) the state of mind where I am in… a bit confused," Nas X shared.

Director Carlos Lopez Estrada shed light on the film's thematic structure, describing it as an exploration of transformation. In Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, both Nas and his fans symbolise the process of embracing one's true identity and becoming the person they are destined to be.

"The fans of Nas have embraced his message about becoming that person you are meant to be, acknowledging all the parts of yourself that you love and fear," Estrada explained.

