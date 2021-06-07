Ed Sheeran, Courteney Cox join Elton John to sing a hilarious version of 'Tiny Dancer' for Lisa Kudrow

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox are on a roll. Just last the week the duo had the internet talking with their video where the two recreated Ross and Monica's famous dance routine. The video on social media is still being talked about and the two are back again, this time to sing Phoebe aka Lisa Kudrow's version of 'Tiny Dancer'.



What more! The duo has company as Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile join the two as they gave dedicated the song to Kudrow in a video that was shared on Instagram.



The video has Cox playing the piano and Ed and Brandi playing the guitar with John sitting and crooning along. The video was shared by the 56-year-old actress on her Instagram page on Sunday night where Ed can be heard saying," Lisa Kudrow this one's for you" before the group starts singing.

They sing Phoebe's version of the song from the Friends episode, The One with the Princess Leia Fantasy.



Just like Phoebe, the quartet incorrectly recites the lyrics to the hit song and sings 'Tony Danza' instead of 'Tiny Dancer'.

After their song, Cox embraces John.



Cox captioned the video as, "One of the greatest moments of my life. This one’s for you."



Kudrow responded, "Whaaaaaat??? That’s the most exciting thing ever!!!!"



Other celebrities too shared their excitement.



Actress Arielle Vandenberg said, "This might be the greatest moment of my life too and i wasn’t even there." Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver said, "Haha amazing go Courteney no pressure brilliant xxx"