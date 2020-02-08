Dwayne Johnson shares emotional eulogy he delivered at his father's funeral

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently shared the emotional eulogy he delivered at his father's funeral service. Dwayne's father Rocky Johnson passed away at the age of 75 on January 15 due to a heart attack.



Rocky was also battling deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg. 'The Rock' star shared a ten-minute video from the funeral that took place last month.



Dwayne looked emotional as he delivered a moving speech which he had written for his father. "Dad, you lived a full and meaningful life. You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people's harsh behaviors toward a man of color. Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come. You loved us with the capacity of which you could - given all the givens. Raised me with an iron hand and tough complicated love," read the caption of the post shared on Instagram.



"A love that now, as a father and man, I've learned to refine as I raise my own children. I wish I had one more shot. To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands. But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high. Peacefully. And that makes my heart smile. I love you and now I have an angel to call by name. I'll see you down the road, Soulman.



Til we meet again. Your son," the actor further added. Later the `Jumanji` star thanked everyone for attending the funeral meet before explaining how he got to know about his father`s death.