'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak ties the knot with Shivaleeka Oberoi in Goa

Director Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi are married now! The 'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek and the 'Khuda Haafiz' actress tied the knot on February 9 in Goa.



The much-in-love couple got married in a ceremony attended by family and celebrities. Actors Ajay Devgn, and Vidyut Jammwal were among the attendees.



After the wedding, the couple shared some aww-dorable pictures of themselves. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, ''You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and

what’s written in the stars.''



''Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life!''

''With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings. ''



In the photos, both the bride and the groom are looking stunning. Ditching pink and pastel colours, Shivaleeka chose to wear a bright red traditional lehenga with golden embroidery on her big day. She accessorized her look with heavy polki jewellery. On the other hand, Abhishek was looking dapper in a creme colour sherwani with silver embroidery. The couple were wearing customised Manish Malhotra

outfits.



After dating for years, Abhishek proposed to Shivaleeka in Turkey last year under hot air balloons.