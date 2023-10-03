Drake offers $50,000 to heartbroken fan whose girlfriend left him before his concert

Chart-topping artist Drake, who is known for his generous acts at concerts, recently offered $50,000 to a male fan during his performance in Miami after reading a placard that read, "I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but honestly, nevermind, it’s really her loss."

After spotting the fan in the crowd, the Canadian hitmaker made an unexpected move and offered $50,000 to him just so the fan could "flex" in front of his ex-girlfriend. The fan's candid admission of heartbreak certainly left Drake moved.

Humorously acknowledging the male fan's situation, Drake is seen saying in a viral video, "That’s a good sign to pick tonight. Usually, I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’ll give away a bag or some s–t like that."

Curious about the fan's story, Drake continued, "So, she ain’t come with you tonight? What the f**k is wrong with her?" Drake's inquiry resonated with the audience, but when the crowd started chanting, "F**k that b****," the Grammy-winning artist urged for a more measured response. "Alright, that’s a little aggressive," he commented.

In a gesture that stunned the audience, Drake decided to turn the unfortunate situation into a "rich flex" for the fan. He declared, "You know what? She’s gonna feel real f***ed up 'cause I’ma give you 50 bands, so you gon’ flex on her tonight. That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog! It’s your night tonight!"

Drake gifts $50k to a fan who said his girlfriend left him



“Ima give you 50 bands so you can flex on her”pic.twitter.com/uPubLhbxHu — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 30, 2023

Drake's latest act of generosity adds to the growing list of extravagant gifts he's bestowed upon fans during his It’s All A Blur Tour. Previously, he surprised concertgoers with luxury bags from Chanel and Hermès, and he even pledged to cover the honeymoon flight expenses for a newlywed couple heading to the Bahamas.

Last month, Drake offered $50,000 to a fan who spent his furniture money on concert tickets. Read more about the heartwarming gesture here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE