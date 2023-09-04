Drake gives fan $50,000 for spending their furniture money on his show

Canadian rapper Drake, who is also known as Drizzy among his fans, displayed his trademark generosity during his recent tour stop in Las Vegas. The artist surprised the crowd by giving $50,000 to a dedicated fan who had spent their furniture budget on tickets to his It's All A Blur Tour.

Drake's heartwarming gesture occurred when he noticed a sign held by a fan in the audience, which read: "Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life." The rapper was visibly moved by the fan's sacrifice and decided to take action on the spot.

Addressing the audience, Drake explained the situation, saying, "He got a sign that says, 'Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life.' You know what, my man, your furniture money, Imma give you 50 bands 'cause I love you. Make sure he gets his money tonight. That's some real shit, I f**k with you."

Drake used the opportunity to impart a valuable life lesson to his fans, emphasising empathy and compassion. He remarked, "Listen, this is what life is about. I'm trying to teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you, is going through."

This heartwarming act of kindness isn't the first time Drake has made headlines for his generosity during his tour. Just last month, he gifted a lucky woman in the audience a Chanel bag during his performance at Crypto.com Arena.

While fans eagerly await the release of his forthcoming album, For All the Dogs, Drake teased them with exciting news during his Las Vegas tour stop. He assured his audience that the album is "coming real soon" and hinted at the possibility of announcing the official release date during his Vegas concert on Saturday, although that announcement did not materialise.

"I know y'all worried about this album like you think I'mma wait till like next year to drop this shit," Drake told the crowd. "I promise you, I'm not. I promise you. I got an album coming out called 'For All the Dogs.' It's like—I know I say this a lot, it's real close. I might give you the date in Vegas maybe tomorrow night, I don't know. I gotta go listen to it one more time. It's coming. It's coming real soon."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE