Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and more celebs watch Inter Miami and Messi's victory in LA

Fresh off their Leagues Cup victory, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami made their way to Los Angeles to face off against the reigning MLS champions, LAFC. To witness the soccer legend score fiery goals, some of Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the BMO Stadium in LA on Sunday night.

Among the notable attendees was none other than Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio, who was seen relishing an ice cream bar while watching Messi weave his magic on the soccer field.

Pop sensation Selena Gomez was also in attendance, and cameras captured the moment when she was left in shock as John McCarthy, the LAFC goalkeeper, thwarted Messi's attempt at scoring a goal.

Sitting right in front of the Only Murders in the Building star was renowned rapper Tyga, who shared Selena Gomez's astonishment at the mesmerising play happening before their eyes.

Prince Harry, adding a touch of royalty to the star-studded event, was spotted at the match, exuding enthusiasm and excitement throughout the game.

Hollywood actor Edward Norton was another one of the celebrities gracing the event with their presence, adding to the star-studded atmosphere of the match.

Check out viral photos and videos from the soccer match below!

Leo watching Leo 🤩



Leonardo DiCaprio in LA to watch Messi and #InterMiamiCF take on #LAFC pic.twitter.com/XOUTKBwLPR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Selena Gomez was all of us watching John McCarthy deny Messi! 😱 https://t.co/A3a564uUSB pic.twitter.com/7likNsWPJD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Prince Harry in LA to watch Messi and #InterMiamiCF take on #LAFC pic.twitter.com/Pz6Udqs8uK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Edward Norton in the building 🎬 pic.twitter.com/uJrg273WQx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

The stars are out in LA 🤩@mariolopezviva x @brendanhunting x Owen Wilson x Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/oXtbxm2RIF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Miami's 3-1 victory was marked by goals from Facundo Farias, Leonardo Campana, and Jordi Alba, with Messi walking away with two assists.

Since Messi's arrival at the club in mid-July, Inter Miami have been on an unbeaten streak, securing 11 consecutive victories across all competitions, solidifying Messi's status as a game-changer in American soccer.

Messi's journey with MLS team Inter Miami is set to be chronicled in a new Apple TV+ docuseries, offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the iconic footballer's transition to American soccer. This new docuseries joins the previously announced Apple Original documentary that will follow Messi's illustrious career, including his five FIFA World Cup appearances, culminating in his historic win at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

