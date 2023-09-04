Metallica postpones Arizona concert after James Hetfield tests positive for COVID-19

American heavy metal band Metallica had to postpone their highly anticipated concert scheduled for Sunday, September 3, in Phoenix since the band's lead singer, James Hetfield, has tested positive for COVID-19. The band has rescheduled the show at Glendale's State Farm Stadium for Saturday, September 9, 2023.

In a statement shared on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Metallica expressed their regret and disappointment over the postponement, citing Hetfield's COVID-19 diagnosis as the reason.

The statement read, "We're very sorry to report that tomorrow's scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, Covid has caught up with James."

The band also extended their apologies to their loyal fans, saying, "We're extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you. We look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday."

Metallica's M72 tour has been a highly anticipated event for fans across the United States, where the band plays two concerts in every city. The Arizona Republic reported that Metallica had been delivering exhilarating performances, featuring a 16-song set every opening night since the tour hit the US.

Also read: Travis Barker spotted leaving hospital with pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian post cancelling shows

For those who had purchased tickets for the originally scheduled September 3 show, Metallica assured that these tickets "would be honoured on September 9" when the rescheduled concert takes place.

The decision to postpone the concert comes at a time when COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across the United States this summer. The new EG.5 variant, a spinoff of the XBB recombinant strain of the Omicron family, is responsible for driving most of the new infections, according to the latest estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

WATCH WION LIVE HERE