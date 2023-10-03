Jennifer Lopez on feeling insecure about her body after having twins: 'Been doing a lot of reflection'

Jennifer Lopez, the multi-talented artist, has candidly shared her journey of self-discovery and fitness after giving birth to her twins, Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, in 2008. The iconic actress and singer recently spoke at the Daytime Beauty Awards, where she presented her personal trainer, Tracey Anderson, with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award.

During her heartfelt speech at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles, the 54-year-old star praised Anderson for playing a pivotal role in helping her regain confidence and embrace her evolving body over the years.

"I've been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now," Lopez began, reflecting on her journey. "And I'm reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed."

Lopez emphasised that her relationship with Anderson began at a critical juncture, shortly after giving birth to her twins. "I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before, as most new moms do after giving birth,” she shared at the podium.

The singer continued to express her gratitude and admiration for Anderson, highlighting the trainer's role in helping her become stronger than ever. Lopez shares her twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Lopez's career has continued to soar while she balances the roles of being a mother and a stepmother to three children from her marriage to Ben Affleck. In a recent interview, she acknowledged the challenges of parenting teenagers while maintaining her career.

"It's challenging. You have this baby for a while and then it's like, your best little friend who loves being with you all the time, and then all of a sudden it's like, 'Get out of my room,' " she explained.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE