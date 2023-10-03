Paris Hilton hits the runway for Mugler show at Paris Fashion Week | Watch

Mugler's Spring 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week drew a host of celebrities! While Paris Hilton and Angela Bassett strutted down the runway for the fashion house, several others graced the front row in head-turning garments, making it a star-studded affair.

The 42-year-old socialite traded her usual glitzy, Y2K-inspired style for an all-black ensemble. The boxy, structured look boasts all of the label’s signature motifs, from futuristic, pointed silhouettes to sharp cutouts. The high-neck top, corset bodice and miniskirt with two thigh-high slits looked flawless on the diva. Adding a touch of glam to the look, she wore black kitten heels and carried a sleek leather handbag.

For her hairdo, the stylists went for a slick bun, so as not to distract from the outfit's razor-sharp neckline. Meanwhile, to match her ensemble, her makeup artist added a twinge of darkness to her look with the help of smoky eyelids and ultra-long eyelash extensions, which reached her temples.

Coming to Bassett, the Black Panther actress made her catwalk debut in a billowy black gown. Her ensemble featured an ultra-high, straight-across neckline and a train which trailed for several feet behind her. Layered underneath the gown was a black bodysuit, featuring a deep V-neck and several cutouts.

Like Hilton, Bassett wore kitten heels to match her ensemble. Her makeup was intentionally kept cool-toned to match the atmosphere of the show. Her silver-and-black eye look and brown ombré lips perfectly complemented her attire. For her hairdo, stylists opted for a sleek low ponytail.

The two Mugler muses also met each other on the backstage. A photo of the pair shared by Paris' sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild is doing rounds on Instagram.

Catwalk queens Irina Shayk, Helena Christensen, and Amber Valletta also strutted down the runway for the brand's spell-binding show. All of the divas looked stunning in their black ensembles, aptly reflecting Mugler's signature style.

Prior to the Mugler show, Paris was seen enjoying the PFW with her sister Nicky. They were seen together at the Valentino and the Balenciaga shows.

