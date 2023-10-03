WATCH: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali starrer Leave The World Behind trailer out

The teaser of the film Leave The World Behind is out and the film features some of the most stellar actors from Hollywood, including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke as they come together for a luxurious Long Island vacation that sounds plush but is rather scary.

Executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, the film stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as a couple. They book a weekend getaway with their children to this beautiful Long Island home but it becomes chaos when in the middle of the night, the owner of the home, played by Mahershala Ali, and his daughter, Myha’la Herrold turn up unannounced. It is unclear what exactly is happening to the world, but the film is more concerned with what is happening inside the home.

Kevin Bacon also stars as a conspiracy-obsessed construction worker, in addition to Farrah Mackenzie and Charlie Evans as Roberts and Hawke’s children.

Watch the Leave The World Behind teaser here:

This is the first fiction movie executive produced by the Obamas’ banner Higher Ground Productions. The Obamas have previously worked on children’s programmes, documentaries, and historical dramas.

The film is helmed by Sam Esmail, who has adapted the screenplay from Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel.

Leave The World Behind is slated to release on November 22 before debuting on Netflix on December 8.

