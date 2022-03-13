Drake shows off new braided hairstyle on Instagram; Check it out

Grammy-winning rapper Drake debuted a new hair look on Instagram recently. The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a picture of a new braided hairstyle.

In the first image, the `Hold On, We`re Going Home` rapper, could be seen snapping a quick mirror selfie with his head angled downward to show off his new braided hairstyle, which is split into six different sections. Drake also provided a close-up image of his fresh braids in his second selfie.

The rapper can also be seen wearing a black sweater and diamond-encrusted chain with a pendant that reads `Certified Lover Boy`, which is the title of his latest record. This isn`t the first time that Drake has experimented with something new with his hair.



Back in January 2021, the rapper created a buzz when he cut the shape of a heart into his hair to coincide with the later release of `Certified Lover Boy` in September.