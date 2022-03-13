DGA Awards: Jane Campion wins big, check out the complete winners list

The 74th Directors Guild of America Awards took place on Saturday, March 12 with Judd Apatow hosting the in-person ceremony.



The event, which went virtual in 2021, was held in Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills this year, honours the best helmers of the year in movies and television and is one such award that often predicts key categories of the Oscar.

'The Boys' Season 3: The new trailer shows Billy Butcher's new powers!



On Saturday, the Directors Guild of America awarded its top prize for feature-film directing to Jane Campion for 'The Power of the Dog,' making her the third woman ever to receive the award.



Also, she has become the second woman to win the award in back-to-back years, after Chloé Zhao took the prize in 2021 for

'Nomadland.' Maggie Gyllenhaal also won the award for a first-time feature director for “The Lost Daughter”



Here are this year's DGA Awards winners, take a look:

Theatrical Feature Film:



Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

WINNER Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

First-Time Feature Film Director

WINNER Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Rebecca Hall, “Passing”

Tatiana Huezo, “Prayers for the Stolen”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

Emma Seligman, “Shiva Baby”

Documentary

Jessica Kingdon, “Ascension”

WINNER Stanley Nelson, “Attica”

Raoul Peck, “Exterminate All the Brutes”

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin, “The Rescue”

Drama Series

Kevin Bray, “Succession”: “Retired Janitors of Idaho”

WINNER Mark Mylod, “Succession”: “All the Bells Say”

Andrij Parekh, “Succession”: “What It Takes”

Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman, “Succession”: “Lion in the Meadow”

Lorene Scafaria, “Succession”: “Too Much Birthday”

Comedy Series

WINNER Lucia Aniello, “Hacks”: “There Is No Line”

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso”: “No Weddings and a Funeral”

Erica Dunton, “Ted Lasso”: “Rainbow”

Sam Jones, “Ted Lasso”: “Beard After Hours”

Mike White, “The White Lotus”: “Mysterious Monkeys”

Movies for Television and Limited Series

WINNER Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”

Barry Levinson, “Dopesick”: “First Bottle”

Hiro Murai, “Station Eleven”: “Wheel of Fire”

Danny Strong: “Dopesick”: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time With Bill Maher”: “Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”: “Episode 1105”

WINNER Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”: “Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo”

David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”: “Episode 26112”

Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”: “Episode 830 – Season Finale”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Ian Berger, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Into the Magaverse”

Bo Burnham, “Bo Burnham: Inside”

WINNER Paul Dugdale, “Adele: One Night Only”

Stan Lathan, “Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

Glenn P. Weiss, “The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors”

Frank Capra Achievement Award: Joseph P. Reidy



Franklin Schaffner Award: Garry W. Hood



Lifetime Achievement Award: Spike Lee

Reality Programs

Joseph Guidry, “Full Bloom”: “Final Floral Face Off”

Patrick McManus, “American Ninja Warrior”: “1304: Qualifiers 4”

Ramy Romany, “Making the Cut”: “Brand Statement”

Ben Simms, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”: “Gina Carano In The Dolomites”

WINNER Adam Vetri, “Getaway Driver”: “Electric Shock”

Children’s Programs

James Bobin, “The Mysterious Benedict Society”: “A Bunch of Smart Orphans”

Michael Lembeck, “The J Team”

Phill Lewis, “Head of the Class”: “Three More Years”

WINNER Smriti Mundhra, “Through Our Eyes”: “Shelter”

Jeff Wadlow, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”: “The Tale of the Darkhouse”

Commercials

Steve Ayson (MJZ), Anthem, Mattress Firm – Droga5

Kathryn Bigelow (Smuggler), Hollywood In Your Pocket, iPhone 13 – Media Arts Lab

Ian Pons Jewell (Reset), ECG, Apple Watch – Apple; Sleep, Apple Watch – Apple; Time, Squarespace – Squarespace; Your Mom’s Short Ribs, Instacart – Goodby Silverstein

Henry-Alex Rubin (Smuggler), Teenage Dream, Sandy Hook Promise – BBDO – New York

WINNER Bradford Young (Serial Pictures x Somesuch), Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics – 4Creative