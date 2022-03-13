The first trailer of 'The Boys' season 3 is here!



One of Amazon Prime's favourite shows 'The Boys', is set to return with its third season this summer. Season three will mark its release almost two years after its Season 2, aired in 2020.



The teaser was unveiled at a panel at the SXSW festival and, as we all expected the third season is full of action, violence — plus the first look of newcomer Jensen Ackles as Solider Boy.



The two-minute teaser set in the new song 'Bones' by Imagine Dragons, shows Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who has superpowers now, is struggling with them.

'The Boys' Season 3: The new trailer shows Billy Butcher's new powers!, Entertainment News | wionews.com



A-Train is back to advertising new products and has a brand-new costume. Jensen Ackles` Soldier Boy, a send-up of Captain America, appears for a few seconds, as does Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess. In between these reintroductions are one bloody, gore-filled explosion after another.

'The Boys', follows a group of celebrity superheroes who abuse their powers for their own selfish gains and a renegade group of outlaws who are trying to bring them down

The cast of 'The Boys' also features Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie. T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, and Karen Fukuhara.

Vietnam bans new Tom Holland film over South China Sea map



The show's season 3 will debut on Prime Video with three episodes on June 3. New episodes will be available each Friday following, leading up to the epic season finale on July 8.



(Inputs from the agencies)