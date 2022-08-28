Documentary 'India's Space Odyssey' wins at ContentAsia Awards in Bangkok

Streaming service Discovery+'s documentary 'India's Space Odyssey' has won an award at the ContentAsia Awards. Directed by Pria Somiah, the documentary captures the nation's six-decade-long journey in space exploration. It bagged the award for best current affairs programme for a single Asian market at a ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

The other nominees in the category were '999: Jenayah Musim Banjir', 'Dangals of Crime', 'Gaganyaan: Bharat Ki Antariksh Udaan' and 'Money Mafia S2'.

Narrated by actor R Madhavan, 'India's Space Odyssey' features different experts from ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) as well as space historians, researchers and ISRO's former chairman Dr G Madhavan Nair.

The experts speak about their challenging yet wholesome journey working in India's space programme and through the documentary, they highlight the country's most revolutionising space developments like the 'Chandraayan' and 'Mangalyaan' missions.

The documentary, produced by Miditech Studios for Warner Bros. Discovery / Discovery+ India, was released in October 2021.

The ContentAsia Awards included 23 categories, and brings ContentAsia's experience, depth of knowledge and integrity into Asia's Awards space, stated a press release.

Broadcasters, platforms, producers and production houses from 18 countries and territories, including Cambodia, China, Brunei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines and Singapore, took part in the competition.