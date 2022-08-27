Dulquer Salmaan & Rashmika Mandanna’s 'Sita Ramam' to release in Hindi on this date

Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur’s love saga ‘Sita Ramam' has garnered a lot of praise from the audience and critics as well but in down south. The film starring Rashmika Mandanna’ was released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, and now the movie is set to release in the Hindi belt now.



After a good opening in the south, makers announced on Friday that the film will have a grand release on September 2.



Vyjayanthi movies tweeted, “#SitaRamam to mesmerize in Hindi, Grand Release On Sep 2nd,”



Hanu Raghavapudi's movie was released on 5 August 2022 and ever since then, the movie is raking in big moolah. So far, the period drama has grossed over 75 crores worldwide.



Salaam shared the number on his Twitter handle along with the motion poster showing the total collection of the film.



''Thank you for this immense endless love pouring in for #SitaRamam 🦋💖,'' he tweeted.

The film is set in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war and shows Dulquer Salmaan playing the role of Lieutenant Ram posted in Kashmir, Mrunal.



Thakur is playing the role of Sita Mahalakshmi, the love interest of Dulquer's character.



Meanwhile, Rashmika is playing the role of a Pakistani teenage girl who arrives in India.



The film with an amazing star cast is an emotional saga with a blend of soulful songs, a heartwarming love story, and stunning visuals.



The film also stars, Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, and Gautham Vasudev Menon among others.



Reportedly, the makers have locked a big deal with streaming giant Amazon Prime videos and very soon, the movie will have its digital release.