Divya Dutta who lent her voice to Tanishq ad says, 'It's sad, it's taken off air'

Divya Dutta lent her voice to jewellery brand Tanishq advertisement that has now caught the fancy of the entire nation with some criticising the message and others standing in support.

While the advertisement has been pulled down by the brand, Divya recently spoke about her association with the brand and the messaging behind such an advertisement. In response to a user who mentioned that it was her voice that used in the video, she wrote, “Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it.” When another Twitter user wrote that they had ‘nothing against her’, but ‘but wrong is wrong’, Divya responded, “But sir don’t we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That’s our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar (We used to be told of our unity in diversity. There are so many other ads that no one comments about, but to each his own)!”

The advertisement features a short story of a Hindu woman married into a Muslim family as the in-laws arrange for a baby shower for the South Indian pregnant girl. The advertisement has been called “promoting love-jihad” among many other things. After a furore on the internet, Tanishq issued a statement: “The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff.”