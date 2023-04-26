Disney sues Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over alleged political vendetta

On Wednesday, the Walt Disney Co. filed a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, claiming that the Governor has been using government power to target and harm the company due to their differing political beliefs. According to the lawsuit, DeSantis has orchestrated a campaign to punish Disney, which has now jeopardised the company's business in the state. This legal action represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, and Disney, which is the largest employer in Florida.

The lawsuit states, "Disney regrets that it has come to this. But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponise government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials.”

This is just the latest chapter in the ongoing conflict between Disney and Ron DeSantis. It all began when the House of Mouse opposed DeSantis' so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law last year. In February this year, DeSantis made good on his promise to punish Disney by signing a bill that will give him control of the unique legal entity that is Disney World's self-governing district called Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID).