Disney sues Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over alleged political vendetta
Disney has filed a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, accusing him of using government power to harm the company due to their differing political beliefs.
On Wednesday, the Walt Disney Co. filed a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, claiming that the Governor has been using government power to target and harm the company due to their differing political beliefs. According to the lawsuit, DeSantis has orchestrated a campaign to punish Disney, which has now jeopardised the company's business in the state. This legal action represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, and Disney, which is the largest employer in Florida.
The lawsuit states, "Disney regrets that it has come to this. But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponise government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials.”
This is just the latest chapter in the ongoing conflict between Disney and Ron DeSantis. It all began when the House of Mouse opposed DeSantis' so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law last year. In February this year, DeSantis made good on his promise to punish Disney by signing a bill that will give him control of the unique legal entity that is Disney World's self-governing district called Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID).
The bill empowers the Governor to appoint a five-member board that will oversee the district. Before this legislation, the board members were hand-picked by Disney. Signing the bill, Desantis triumphantly said, "Today the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end. There's a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day."
Disney CEO Bob Iger has called government's actions "anti-business" and "anti-Florida".
