One of the most anticipated K-dramas, Delusion, which will feature Kim Seon Ho and Bae Suzy in lead roles, might have gotten caught up in trouble after the filming of the show in China had reportedly been stalled. But what is the main reason for the shoot schedule of the upcoming show being halted? Let's delve into it to know more details.
There were earlier reports that Delusion had originally planned to film in China between early and mid-
October, but the schedule was entirely cancelled, and the cast is now focusing on filming at domestic locations.
As per several reports, it had raised suspicions that the decision was influenced by concerns over the controversy surrounding Jun Ji-hyun's character speaking a dialogue in the recent Disney+ series Tempest. The dialogue referred to is the protagonist Seo Moon-joo (played by Jun Ji-hyun) saying, “Why does China prefer war? A nuclear bomb could fall on the border area,” which sparked backlash among some Chinese netizens.
According to a report of Maeil Business Newspaper, the production company Showbox denied the reports and stated that no filming location had been finalised.
The company reportedly stated, "China was considered as one of the potential filming locations, but nothing has been decided yet. We are still exploring various regions, taking into account the setting and filming environment of the series."
The company further added, “It is too early to say which country will ultimately be chosen as the filming site.”
Delusion is an upcoming South Korean television series based on the eponymous webtoon series by Hongjacga and directed by Han Jae-rim. It is produced by Showbox and Magnum Nine and scheduled for release on Disney+ in 2026.
The show will star Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho in lead roles. Delusion is set in 1935 in Gyeongseong. The story follows struggling artist Yun Yi-ho, who is commissioned by the reclusive elderly Madam Song Jeong-hwa to create a portrait. In a rare moment, she allows him to see her, revealing a young woman before him. However, the mystery deepens as he contemplates what she is concealing and the potential consequences of completing the portrait.