Disney gets its first young plus-size heroine in short film 'Reflect'

Netizens are excited to see Disney finally getting its first young plus-size heroine for its short film 'Reflect'. The story is about a young ballet dancer named Bianca who struggles with her body image. The film was first released on the platform in September as a part of the Short Circuit Experimental Films series. However, fans took notice of the short film recently and they started talking about it online.

Months after its release, netizens are celebrating Disney's move to have a better representation of young girls in its projects. And, netizens are all praise for the studio.

"16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore," one user said on Twitter. Another wrote, "I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect!"

In recent years, Disney has taken several steps to improve the diversity of its characters in its animated films. Previously, they added a transgender character to their show 'Baymax', which was a spin-off from 'Big Hero 6'. In 2020, Disney’s Pixar released its first animated feature with a Black character 'Soul'.

'Reflect' director Hillary Bradfield strongly believes in body positivity and she often speaks about it in interviews. In a conversation featured at the start of the short film, she said, “It’s a part of the craft to be looking at your posture and checking things in the mirror, so it just seemed like a really good way to put her in that environment where she has to look at herself and she doesn’t want to.”

“When people watch the short, I hope that they can feel more positively about themselves and how they look, and feel okay about the tough parts of their journey,” Bradfield added. “Sometimes you go to the dark place to get to the good place. And that just makes the good place that much more beautiful.”