Diljit Dosanjh shares a hilarious photoshop image with Ivanka Trump, she replies with a 'Thank you'

This is the crossover that no one saw coming. Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh shared an image of Ivanka Trump and himself at the Taj Mahal. The hilariously photoshopped image has the two seated with the Taj looming in the backdrop.



Diljit captioned the image as, "Me and Ivanka. Piche hee pey aaee, kehndi Taj Mahal kana, Taj Mahal jana... Mai fer ley geya hor ki karda (She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done)?"

Me & Ivanka



Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜



Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎

While Twitter had a good laugh over the photo, what surprised everyone was when Ivanka retweeted Diljit and replied to him. "Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!"

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉



It was an experience I will never forget!

Naturally, Diljit couldn't contain his excitement as he then wrote, "Sado HUN SADO Mere ton ... Jehde Photoshop Keh Rahe c ..Aa Geya @ivankatrump Da Jawab EH DOSANJHANWALA BUGGE. (Whosoever was claiming the picture was photoshopped, here, I have received her reply)."

He then tried replied to Ivanka saying, "Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop Face with tears of joy rolling on the floor laughing See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure Smiling face with smiling eyes"

OMG 🤗🙏🏾 अथिति देवो भव:



Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop 😂🤣 See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure 😊



HUN KARO GAL 😎🦾

Turns out Diljit was not the only one who wanted to take Ivanka to Taj Mahal. There were others too who had some funny photoshop images to share with the senior advisor to the Trump administration. The US president's daughter was sporting enough to share some of the images on Twitter and wrote,"I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. ...I made many new friends!!!"

I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people.



...I made many new friends!!!

Dosanjh is known to be a big fan of Kylie Jenner and actress Gal Gadot and often comments on their Twitter posts.



Ivanka had visited India along with her father, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump on February 24-25. Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner too had accompanied her to India and the couple had taken photos at the Taj Mahal during their visit.