Ivanka Trump opts for Indian designer Rohit Bal's anarkali for Rashtrapati Bhavan dinner

Ivanka Trump may have gained more followers in India following her visit to India that ended yesterday as the US President Donald Trump and his family left the country last night after a two-day momentous trip to the country. We say Ivanka may have gained more followers as she stuck to Indian designers for her public appearances as she opted for one Indian designer after another.

Last night at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the dinner hosted by the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Ivanka Trump chose a beautiful and elegant anarkali dress by Rohit Bal with flower motifs on an off-white background. With bandhgala accentuating her slender frame and neck, Ivanka kept it neat in a loose bun and subtle makeup for the dinner that was attended by the Indian and American delegates.

See pictures:

Earlier in the day, Ivanka was seen in a Anita Dongre sherwani in the same colour palette, bringing on the spring cheer.

See photo:

On the first day, Ivanka was seen in a printed dress with huge flowers, a lesson in sustainable fashion as she was earlier seen in the dress too.

See picture:

Ivanka Trump has our thumbs up on her sartorial choices, especially with the Indian eclectic fashion sense that she displayed on the short but sweet trip to the country.