Did Ranbir Kapoor confirm Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's relationship in front of live audience? Watch

Ranbir Kapoor put his Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna in a spot during a recent outing on a TV show while promoting their new film as he teased her about her rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda. News of their dating have been doing the rounds for a long time but the two actors have not confirmed the news. Ranbir, though, seems to have put all the rumours to rest by slyly confirming their relationship.



Ranbir teases Rashmika during TV show



Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeared on the show Unstoppable with NBK which is hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.



In a segment on the show, the film posters of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's two films, Arjun Reddy and Animal were shown on the screen where the host asked Sandeep and Rashmika to pick one movie between Arjun Reddy and Animal. Arjun Reddy was Sandeep's debut film which starred Vijay Deverakonda and was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh.



When the question was asked, Ranbir started to tease Rashmika as he asked her to pick who she believed was a better actor, her ‘reel hero’ (hinting at himself) or her ‘real hero’ (hinting at Vijay).



When Rashmika refused to answer, Nandamuri told Sandeep to dial Vijay’s number but the actor missed the call. Ranbir quickly said, “Sir, let Rashmika call, Vijay won’t pick (Sandeep’s) call."



Ranbir then went on to ask for Rashmika’s phone and even asked her to call him much to the delight of the audience sitting in the studio. Vijay did not pick up Rashmika’s call either but eventually called Sandeep back.

After greetings were exchanged, Rashmika got the phone. As she said, “Hello”, Vijay asked Rashmika, “What’s up, re?” Rashmika blushed and said good and also warned Vijay that he was on speaker.



Ranbir then said, “Vijay, Bala sir is getting jealous,” to this Vijay added, ” Bala sir loves Rashmika.” Balakrishna and Rashmika asked Vijay who he loves and the actor named Sandeep Reddy Vanga, leaving the audience in splits.



Ranbir then informed Vijay that Rashmika was asked to choose between Arjun Reddy and Animal’s posters. Before Vijay could answer, Rashmika said, “I watched Arjun Reddy on the first day of its release so I have a connection with Arjun Reddy and Animal is my film, so I like both of them.”