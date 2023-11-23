Animal Trailer Launch: Ranbir on Sandeep Reddy's Arjun Reddy: No one can make a better love story than this

One of the most awaited movies of the year Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is all set to release in the theatre next week on Dec 1. Helmed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie presents Ranbir in a never-before-seen avatar.

The Saawariya actor, who has been known for his soft and chocolate boy image, is now playing the character of a ruthless man, who can go to any extent for his father and family.

On Thursday, the lead cast of the movie Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and the director Sandeep along with the producer of the movie Bhushan Kumar, launched the trailer of the film at PVR Plaza Connaught Place, New Delhi.

At the trailer launch, Ranbir interacted with the media present at the event and recalled the first time Sandeep narrated the story of the forthcoming film to him and why he was speechless after listening to the script.

Spilling beans of his first narration meeting, Ranbir said, ''Sandeep narrated me the story of Animal for the first time around three years back. And, I remember when he ended the narration, I was not able to speak a word, and I directly went to the bathroom. Looking at the mirror thinking about what he (Sandeep) had just narrated to him, and whether I would be able to perform the character or not. ''

''This is one of the characters, story and world that I have never listened to before. I have always been Sandeep's big fan, I have loved Arjun Reddy, and I have loved Kabir Singh also.''

''When I watched Arjun Reddy, I thought no one can make a better love story than this. And, when he made the same love story again as Kabir Singh, and 'I said I can challenge that this film is not going to be a hit,' because of Arjun Reddy's terrific work, it's performance, it's music, it can't be recreated, but he did it again.''

Talking about Animal, Ranbir said, ''And, when he offered me this film (Animal). I was grateful that I was given this opportunity as most people don't see me in this type of role. ''



During his interaction, Ranbir described the movie as ''adult-rated Khushi Kabhie Kabhi Gham.''

Animal Trailer

The Animal trailer is packed with action, fights, and bloodshed. It starts with an intense scene between Ranbir and Anil, introducing Ranbir's obsession with being the perfect son of his father.

As we understand from the trailer, Ranbir is ruthless, and criminal, and can take anyone's life when it comes to his father and family. Most of the trailer is full of bloodshed and high-octane scenes.

The clip also gives us a glimpse of Bobby Deol, who is playing the antagonist in the movie. × The film's synopsis reads, "A gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature."

The project was produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series.