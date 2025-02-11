Two days after Kendrick Lamar performed the infamous diss track Not Like Us at the SuperBowl Half Time show, Drake has seemingly addressed his ongoing feud with Lamar.

The Canadian rapper reportedly subtly changed the lyrics of his song, Knife Talk, during a show in Australia.

Drake responds to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl diss

As part of his Anita Max Win Tour, Drake recently made a stop in Melbourne, where he switched up the lyrics to his 2021 track from his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy.

The move to alter the track has led many on social media to believe he did so as a response to Lamar.



In the original track, Drake raps, “Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n***a dies.” However, during Monday's show, he changed the lyric to: “Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died."

As video clips from the concert went viral on social media, many felt it was a direct response to Lamar, who smiled directly into the camera while rapping, “Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young,” during the NFL show.

Drake's video gets mixed response

The now-viral video shared on X by @realalmightee drew mixed responses from users. “He was never alive in this beef, and there was no beef, kednrick won 15-0...with such a score, we consider you nonexistent,” a user wrote, while another said, “kendrick fans kicking the air rn.”



Another user pointed out that “Not Like Us won a Grammy, was a top song in 2024 and got performed at the SuperBowl, the greatest sporting event in America and one of the biggest worldwide. There’s not coming back from that lol.”

Super Bowl Halftime Show was maddening this year with Kendrick Lamar taking center stage. Kendrick did not shy from owning his diss track “Not Like Us” which he released during his beef with Drake as he accused the latter of being a pedophile.

