Did Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday attend Arctic Monkeys concert together?
Story highlights
On Tuesday, Ananya shared a video in her Instagram stories, in which she was seen enjoying the music concert of Arctic Monkeys in Spain.
Love is in the air! Well, it's been a while now that there have been rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dating. The talks surrounding their linkup have been doing the rounds ever since they attended Kriti Sanon's Diwali party together last year. While Aditya did not really reveal much about his rumoured relationship, the actor did not completely deny dating Ananya on Karan Johar's chat show either. Amid the speculations, Ranbir Kapoor — in a fairly recent interview — spilled the beans adding fuel to the matter. He mentioned that Aditya Roy Kapur has been dating a woman whose name starts with the alphabet 'A'. However, now, the duo's recent Instagram stories have grabbed all the limelight.
Instagram story revelation
Ananya and Aditya may have been tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship but their Instagram handles speak otherwise. Recently, both the Bollywood stars were spotted attending the same music concert in Spain. While social media users were contemplating whether it was actually Ananya and Aditya together or not, the duo soon shared pictures from an Arctic Monkeys concert. Although they are not visible in each other's stories, it is quite evident that both the actors were present at the same location.
On Tuesday, Ananya shared a video in her Instagram stories, in which she was seen enjoying the music concert of Arctic Monkeys in Spain. "Nothing like Arctic Monkeys, my favorite song," read her caption. Almost at the same time, Aditya Roy Kapur also posted a clip of the same singer's concert.
On the work front
Aditya Roy Kapur, who is basking in the success of his superhit web series The Night Manager, is busy shooting for Anurag Basu's upcoming film Metro.. In Dino starring Anupam Kher and Ali Fazal. This film is a sequel to Life in A... Metro. The 2007 film had a huge star cast including KK Menon, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Sharman Joshi, Shiney Ahuja, Konkana Sen Sharma and late actor Irfan Khan.
On the other hand, Ananya Panday faced heartbreak with the epic failure of her last film, Liger. Apart from the actress, the pan-India movie starred Vijay Devarakonda and Mike Tyson in lead roles. The Student of the Year 2 actor will also be seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. As the name suggests, it is the sequel of the 2019 film Dream Girl featuring Ayushmann, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vijay Raaz.