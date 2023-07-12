Did Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday attend Arctic Monkeys concert together?

Love is in the air! Well, it's been a while now that there have been rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dating. The talks surrounding their linkup have been doing the rounds ever since they attended Kriti Sanon's Diwali party together last year. While Aditya did not really reveal much about his rumoured relationship, the actor did not completely deny dating Ananya on Karan Johar's chat show either. Amid the speculations, Ranbir Kapoor — in a fairly recent interview — spilled the beans adding fuel to the matter. He mentioned that Aditya Roy Kapur has been dating a woman whose name starts with the alphabet 'A'. However, now, the duo's recent Instagram stories have grabbed all the limelight.

Instagram story revelation

Ananya and Aditya may have been tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship but their Instagram handles speak otherwise. Recently, both the Bollywood stars were spotted attending the same music concert in Spain. While social media users were contemplating whether it was actually Ananya and Aditya together or not, the duo soon shared pictures from an Arctic Monkeys concert. Although they are not visible in each other's stories, it is quite evident that both the actors were present at the same location.