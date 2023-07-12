Impressed with Tom Cruise's stunts in Mission Impossible? He's now set to shoot a film in space
Tom Cruise is ready to start his space film. The actor is currently on press tours for his recent film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.
If you thought Tom Cruise doing his own death-defying stunts would be the pinnacle of his career, you were wrong! The Mission Impossible actor is now set to take his next film to space. While this is not the first time that Tom’s space film has been teased, it's only now that he’s proactively talking about getting on with it. Tom Cruise and his Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman are set to film a movie in space and make him the first person to perform a spacewalk (apart from astronauts).
What do we know about Tom Cruise's space film?
The space film is backed by Universal and has a rough budget of around $200 million.
At the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One film premiere in New York, Tom Cruise was asked about his space film. He told the reporters that while he didn’t have a production start date set, “we’ve been working on it diligently and we’ll see where we go.”
Before he jumps onto the space film, Tom Cruise will have to first finish making Dead Reckoning Part Two. The film is set as a finale of his Mission: Impossible series. Now that Part One is here and is receiving rave reviews, Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie are ready to get to work on Part Two as soon as the Part One press tour ends.
Quoted by Variety, Christopher said, “We finish this tour, and on our way back to the UK we stop to scout along the way. We hit the ground running as soon as we get back. I get two days of vacation between here and Tokyo and I’m back on.”
