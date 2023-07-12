Impressed with Tom Cruise's stunts in Mission Impossible? He's now set to shoot a film in space

If you thought Tom Cruise doing his own death-defying stunts would be the pinnacle of his career, you were wrong! The Mission Impossible actor is now set to take his next film to space. While this is not the first time that Tom’s space film has been teased, it's only now that he’s proactively talking about getting on with it. Tom Cruise and his Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman are set to film a movie in space and make him the first person to perform a spacewalk (apart from astronauts).

What do we know about Tom Cruise's space film?

The space film is backed by Universal and has a rough budget of around $200 million.