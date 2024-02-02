Dhanya Balakrishna's controversial 2012 post goes viral again, actress issues statement

Actress Dhanya Balakrishna is all set to make her comeback in Tamil cinema with superstar Rajinikanth's movie Lal Salaam. The movie is to be released on February 9, however, before that Dhanya is facing a major backlash for an old social media post that has allegedly been said to be made by her.

Dhanya, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, is in the midst of controversy after an old post resurfaced in which the actress allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Tamilians, saying that they are always begging for their needs.

However, the actor has come forward with a statement denying that the post, which is said to be 12 years old, was not made by her.

Breaking her silence, the actress said that the post was created by a troll, and she swore on her profession that she had never passed comments like this in the past. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanya Balakrishna (@dhanyabalakrishna) × The statement read, “I swear on my profession that puts food on my table that the statement that is circulating now was not made by me and it is not my opinion. I had clarified it 12 years ago when it happened, and I am saying it even today. It was a screenshot created by a troll. But I have nothing in my power to prove to you all that it was not me. The reason for my silence for 12 years was only because I was receiving a lot of threats and hate towards me & my family and protecting them was my priority. Now I want to take the opportunity to clarify that the alleged statement was not made by me.”

“I also regret that this issue has caused hurt to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth, and their fans. As I don’t have enough evidence to prove my innocence, I am apologizing to you by swearing my innocence on my work with the hope you all will accept it,” she wrote in the post.

For those who don't know, Dhanya is playing a lead role in Rajinikanth's next film Lal Salaam. The movie is directed by the legendary star's daughter Aishwarya.

What did she say in a viral post in 2012?

Dhanya has clearly stated that she has never made a comment like this on Tamilians ever. But, as per the reports, the post is from 2012 when Dhanya was supporting the team Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, however, Chennai Super Kings qualified for the playoffs.