Jaya Bachchan says she is fine with people making fun of her, not the memes
The first episode of season 2 of Navya Nanda's vodcast What The Hell Navya aired on YouTube recently. It has Navya discussing life with her mother Shweta Nanda and maternal grandmother Jaya Bachchan.
Jaya Bachchan may not like the idea of being papped at events, but she seems to be okay with people making fun of her. During a recent appearance on her granddaughter Navya Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya, the veteran actress said she is okay with people laughing at her but is not okay with the memes she is subjected to.
Navya explains the term 'side hustle' to Jaya Bachchan
On the show, Jaya asked Navya Nanda, “What do you want to do actually I want to know?” Navya said, “That's a deep question. What do you mean? We do multiple things. No one is anymore doing one thing. Young people have something called like a side hustle. It's like a job, a 9-5 job. It could be any job."
She added, "But while you do that job you also have something on the side that you are doing.” Jaya said, “I do (side hustle)…I provide meals for some of the people who do my memes.”
What is 'Jaya-ing'?
During the show, Navya talked about the new terminology- 'Jaya-ing'- that many use on social media and explained it to her grandmother. "There is a term which has been coined after your meme, which is called 'Jaya-ing'." Shweta added, "When you are extra salty it's Jaya-ing?" Jaya reacted saying, "It's not in a very complimentary way, but it's ok."
'People doing the memes are so bad'
Navya continued, "It means like you can say what you feel like and not care. So you're Jaya-ing. She further asked Jaya, "How do you feel about being a pop culture phenomenon?" Jaya said, "I don't mind, people making fun of you or laughing at you I don't mind but the people doing the memes are so bad, they should do it properly." To this, Navya said, "You should teach them," and Jaya responded, “Why should I teach them?”
Who is Navya Nanda?
Navya is Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta and businessman Nikhil Nanda's daughter. An entrepreneur, she started Project Naveli to combat gender inequality. Navya's father Nikhil Nanda is chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited and grandson of late actor Raj Kapoor. Navya's brother Agastya Nanda made his debut in The Archies in 2023.