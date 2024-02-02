Jaya Bachchan says she is fine with people making fun of her, not the memes

Jaya Bachchan may not like the idea of being papped at events, but she seems to be okay with people making fun of her. During a recent appearance on her granddaughter Navya Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya, the veteran actress said she is okay with people laughing at her but is not okay with the memes she is subjected to.



The first episode of season 2 of Navya Nanda's vodcast What The Hell Navya aired on YouTube recently. It has Navya discussing life with her mother Shweta Nanda and maternal grandmother Jaya Bachchan.



Navya explains the term 'side hustle' to Jaya Bachchan



On the show, Jaya asked Navya Nanda, “What do you want to do actually I want to know?” Navya said, “That's a deep question. What do you mean? We do multiple things. No one is anymore doing one thing. Young people have something called like a side hustle. It's like a job, a 9-5 job. It could be any job."



She added, "But while you do that job you also have something on the side that you are doing.” Jaya said, “I do (side hustle)…I provide meals for some of the people who do my memes.”